The Silent War Ep. 6107: Hospitals & Army Fire Patriots, Draft Girls & Foreign (Taliban) to REPLACE

In this episode of The Silent War-Rep. Devin Nunes: “We’ve Made 14 Criminal Referrals – We Expect Durham to Do His Job”.People Who Voted For Joe Biden Are Now Abandoning Him In DrovesWomen to be forced to register for the Draft for military service.Police, nurses, doctors, military - the people we count on to keep us safe are being fired en masse, with the governor of New York threatening to replace them with foreigners yet begging them to vaccinate.And Democrats seek to turn Jerusalem over to Palestine."Break the Fake News"All of this, and much more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat