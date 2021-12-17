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⚠️Chilling video shows 14-year-old boy shooting robber in face in Philadelphia pizzeria Dramatic surveillance video
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84 views • December 17, 2021
⚠️Chilling video shows 14-year-old boy shooting robber in face in Philadelphia pizzeria
Dramatic surveillance video captured the moment a 14-year-old boy pulled out a handgun and shot a robber in the face as he tried to steal cash from the family’s pizzeria in Philadelphia.
The violent confrontation in the City of Brotherly Love took place about 9:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at Bold Pizza on Spring Garden Street, where one of three men who had just robbed a nearby CVS pharmacy entered the pizza joint, according to WPVI.
Dramatic surveillance video captured the moment a 14-year-old boy pulled out a handgun and shot a robber in the face as he tried to steal cash from the family’s pizzeria in Philadelphia.
The violent confrontation in the City of Brotherly Love took place about 9:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at Bold Pizza on Spring Garden Street, where one of three men who had just robbed a nearby CVS pharmacy entered the pizza joint, according to WPVI.
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