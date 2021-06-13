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11YR old Jenna Miller Stands Up Against Abusive Mask Policy in Schools Walks Out Covid-19 Vaccines
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180 views • June 13, 2021
11YR old Jenna Miller Stands Up Against Abusive Mask Policy in Schools Walks Out Covid-19 Vaccines
Tim Truth
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/jenna-mask-protest:2
Crowdsource the Truth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xdmmnYpPOF4
June 8th
https://www.instagram.com/p/CP4A_CcrCAT/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CQB7yG8jxlg/
June 12th @nyteachersforchoice2020 52 Broadway in Manhattan in front of UFT headquarters (NYC teachers Union)
https://www.instagram.com/p/CP8f_furiyg/
https://www.instagram.com/jennabmx/?hl=en
Tim Truth
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/jenna-mask-protest:2
Crowdsource the Truth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xdmmnYpPOF4
June 8th
https://www.instagram.com/p/CP4A_CcrCAT/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CQB7yG8jxlg/
June 12th @nyteachersforchoice2020 52 Broadway in Manhattan in front of UFT headquarters (NYC teachers Union)
https://www.instagram.com/p/CP8f_furiyg/
https://www.instagram.com/jennabmx/?hl=en
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