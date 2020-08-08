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Trump vs. Twitter with Jenna Ellis
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6 views • August 08, 2020
After Hours catches up with Jenna Ellis -- a constitutional law attorney and the senior legal adviser for the 2020 Trump campaign – to discuss the double standards surrounding social media platforms penalizing President Trump for his tweets and his issues with Nevada.
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