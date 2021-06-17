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June 16 - Commie Joe cowers to Putin, AZ Audit Updates, More Spy Planes, FBI Caught Again!
Patriot Nation Live
Patriot Nation Live
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37 views • June 17, 2021
Tonight we will talk about Commie Joe Biden’s embarrassing trip to Geneva where he makes a fool out himself and America on the world stage once again. I will talk about his meeting with Russian President Putin, how he snapped at reporters asking him actual questions again, and how he admits that the press conference is a staged farce setup by the Communist Propaganda Networks.

Since Commie Joe is spending tax payer dollars like a drunken sailor and destroying our economy inflation is out of control and we will talk more about that.

The FBI has been caught trying to infiltrate Pro constitution and Pro America groups before the Jan 6th event at the capitol. Meanwhile they still have yet to put ANY effort into infiltrating or punishing the true terrorists who have been rioting, looting, killing, and burning cities blocks to the ground for the last several years.

More spy planes have been caught spying on Americans in more cities including another Election Audit location!

Thanks again for all of your thoughts, prayers, and support!

The Arizona audit has reached another milestone so we will talk about more about that and what’s next.

Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw

Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Freedom.Fan - https://www.freedom.fan/business/detail/PatriotNation
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
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gunsamericaconstitutiongodconservativefox newslibertarianpatrioticcountrysimon parkesoanpolitical talknewsmaxlin woodcharlie wardmonkeywerxscott mckayright side broadcastingpatriot streetfighter
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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