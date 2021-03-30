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Cognition Plus is a unique combination of nutrients and botanicals that supports cognitive function and a healthy memory.
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1 view • March 30, 2021
Cognition Plus is a unique combination of nutrients and botanicals that supports cognitive function and a healthy memory. It features select B vitamins, including Quatrefolic, a patented form of 5MTHF; the herbs Gingko biloba and Bacopa monniera; nutrients that provide antioxidant activity; and brain-specific nutrients such as vinpocetine, acetyl L carnitine, and sunflower-derived phosphatidylserine. This comprehensive formula addresses the multiple pathways involved in neurological health by supporting oxidant and cytokine balance, methylation, mitochondrial function, and endocrine balance.
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