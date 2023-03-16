Rasmussen: The GOP is Trump's Party. Trump favorability UP BIG

Rasmussen on War Room: The GOP is Trump's Party. McCarthy Redemption Arc. McConnell Drops AGAIN
Rasmussen on War Room - https://warroom.org
Major headlines out of our latest story: -Trump favorability UP BIG -Kevin McCarthy's complete turnaround - GOP voters think eGOP colluded with Dems to keep Trump out of the White House
