Media Manipulation, The Future of Military Power & Technological Control in Shaping Society - Judith Kwoba Interview with James Bartley

In this episode of the Cosmic Switchboard Show, James and Judith Kwoba to discuss a range of important issues, including the impact of diversity initiatives on society, political hypocrisy, media manipulation, and the implications of government actions on civil unrest and economic stability. They explore the geopolitical landscape, the future of military power, and the potential for technological control in shaping society. The conversation highlights the challenges and changes facing modern civilization, emphasizing the need for awareness and action among the populace.





In part 2, James and Judith discuss predictions made by contemporary seers regarding global conflicts, including the potential for a third world war and significant political assassinations. They explore the implications of these visions, the role of narrative in shaping future events, and the current political climate. In this conversation, James and Judith discuss various important issues, including the control of water resources in California, the implications of environmental policies, the ongoing energy crisis, and the perceived anti-life agenda affecting society. They explore feelings of isolation in a rapidly changing world, the nostalgia for past times, and the dynamics of power among royals. The conversation also touches on the decline in population and the potential consequences for civilization, as well as the implications of artificial intelligence in shaping the future.