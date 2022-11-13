Create New Account
ICAN DEMANDS ANSWERS ABOUT VACCINES AND THEIR IMPACT ON REPRODUCTION
Published 15 days ago

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/ican-demands-answers-about-vaccines-and-their-impact-on-reproduction/

After uncovering the Covid-19 vaccine trials specifically banned participants from getting pregnant or donating sperm during the trial, ICAN’s legal team sent a formal letter to the CDC this week seeking evidence as to how they concluded it was safe to recommend to pregnant women.

#ICAN #CovidVaccineTrial #CDC

POSTED: November 11, 2022

