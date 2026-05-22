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Glue of Digital Control, an interview with Aaron Day
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Digital ID is becoming the glue connecting AI, digital currencies, and operating systems. Soon, you may need an ID just to use Linux. The original vision of peer-to-peer crypto and open-source AI without third parties is shifting toward centralized gatekeeping. Self-custody isn’t just for crypto anymore—it’s for compute, models, and access. Don’t wait for the lockdown. Watch the full interview.


#DigitalID #SelfCustody #OpenSourceAI #Decentralization #WatchNow


🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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