Glue of Digital Control, an interview with Aaron Day

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Digital ID is becoming the glue connecting AI, digital currencies, and operating systems. Soon, you may need an ID just to use Linux. The original vision of peer-to-peer crypto and open-source AI without third parties is shifting toward centralized gatekeeping. Self-custody isn’t just for crypto anymore—it’s for compute, models, and access. Don’t wait for the lockdown. Watch the full interview.
#DigitalID #SelfCustody #OpenSourceAI #Decentralization #WatchNow
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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