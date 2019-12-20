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Destruction By Choice And Lack Of Knowledge
Think About It
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2582 views • December 20, 2019
Nobody knows everything... and there's so much to know in this life, but there are some things everyone needs to know for sure.

PERSONAL MESSAGE I WANT ALL MY DONOR BOX SUPPORTERS TO WATCH: THANK YOU MY SUPPORTERS
https://youtu.be/xg3a22XahWo


OFFICIAL DONOR TEAM PAGE "Think About It" at:
https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support

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https://teespring.com/stores/think-about-it-2

WEBSITES:
https://thinkaboutit.news
https://www.thinkaboutit.online

LISTEN TO SHOW AUDIO FOR VISUALLY IMPAIRED:
https://www.spreaker.com/user/thinkaboutit

BRIGHTEON VIDEO CHANNEL:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/thinkaboutit

UGETube VIDEO CHANNEL:
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Think%20About%20It

BITCHUTE:
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LBRY VIDEO CHANNEL:
https://open.lbry.com/@ThinkAboutIt

YOUTUBE VIDEO CHANNEL:
YouTube Channel: NO LONGER UPLOADING MY LATEST VIDEOS TO THE PLATFORM

MINDS PAGE:
https://www.minds.com/ThinkAboutItNow

GAB PAGE:
https://gab.com/ThinkAboutIt

STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@thinkaboutitnow

TWITTER:
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FACEBOOK:
https://www.facebook.com/ThinkAboutItRealNews/


Would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior?...
Click this link: https://thinkaboutit.news/want-jesus-christ-now/


Read Bible Online:
https://www.biblegateway.com

LEARN THE BIBLE WITH LES FELDICK:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV8LnOwXpvTPfcdVhswSFcQ
http://lesfeldick.org/
(I disagree with his "Rapture" teaching, but otherwise, Les' Bible teaching is good.)
To see my "rapture" video on why I disagree with Les, Go Here: https://www.brighteon.com/b9582a7b-e3f1-4350-aa37-105ed1ea36a5


BOOK OF ENOCH ONLINE:
http://www.hiddenbible.com/enoch/online.html

BOOK OF ENOCH HARDCOPY I HAVE:
2ND EDITION Book of Enoch By Ronald K. Brown

FLAT EARTH CONFIRMED BY RETIRED POLISH ASTRONAUT:
https://youtu.be/oVa1fRgTiAw

FLAT EARTH INFORMATION BOOK:
https://www.amazon.com/Testing-Globe-Investigation-Rob-Skiba/dp/1724119044/ref=sr_1_5?keywords=rob+skiba&qid=1571322405&sr=8-5

Email address:
[email protected]

U.S. Mail address:
Steve at Think About It
P.O. Box 151665
Cape Coral, Fl 33915-1665

This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law. The material is made available on this channel as a way to advance research and teaching related to critical media literacy and intercultural understanding, among other salient political and social issues. Through context, critical questioning, and educational framing, this channel creates a transformative use of copyrighted media. The material is presented for entirely non-profit educational purposes. There is no reason to believe that the featured media clips will in any way negatively affect the market value of the copyrighted works.
Keywords
bibletruthhumanismeternalfalse teachingswrong doctrinesbe not deceivedfalse religions
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