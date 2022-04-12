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YOU ARE THE ALCHEMIST OF YOUR EXISTENCE
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31 views • April 12, 2022
Becoming Immortal is a term that may sound intimidating to people, but when we talk about immortality, what Michelle Patrick and I are really referring to is longevity and vitality. It's the constant exploration of how we get closer to the next level of expansion in those areas.
Hit the play button to get a taste of the type of information we explore in Becoming Immortal, our six-month container that encompasses inner alchemy, expanding vitality, frequency medicine, and so much more…
And remember: It's your divine birthright to truly experience the fullness of being the alchemist of your own existence. And that means being and deserving to be, in a state of wellness to do so.
The next round of Becoming Immortal is starting soon- if you already know you want in on this incredible journey, grab your spot TODAY: http://www.becomingimmortal.life
Want to know more about Becoming Immortal? Check this out: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=huSmY9GPADk&;t=8s
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
Hit the play button to get a taste of the type of information we explore in Becoming Immortal, our six-month container that encompasses inner alchemy, expanding vitality, frequency medicine, and so much more…
And remember: It's your divine birthright to truly experience the fullness of being the alchemist of your own existence. And that means being and deserving to be, in a state of wellness to do so.
The next round of Becoming Immortal is starting soon- if you already know you want in on this incredible journey, grab your spot TODAY: http://www.becomingimmortal.life
Want to know more about Becoming Immortal? Check this out: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=huSmY9GPADk&;t=8s
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
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