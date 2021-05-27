© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For Heaven's Sake 1926 - Harold Lloyd
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • May 27, 2021
For Heaven's Sake is a 1926 comedy silent film directed by Sam Taylor and starring Harold Lloyd. It was one of Lloyd's most successful films and the 12th highest-grossing film of the silent era, pulling in $2,600,000.
Millionaire J. Harold Manners (Harold Lloyd) finds himself in the poor part of town one day. When he accidentally sets fire to a charity pushcart dispensing free coffee and owned by do-gooder Brother Paul (Paul Weigel), he pulls out his checkbook to cover the damage. Brother Paul, who was talking to another person about his dream to build a mission, assumes he wants to pay for the mission and tells him $1000. Though he finds that a rather hefty amount for a mere pushcart, Manners pays without complaint.
In the late 1920s, Lloyd alternated between making what he called "gag pictures" and "character pictures". This was a "gag picture". Released April 1, 1926.
Millionaire J. Harold Manners (Harold Lloyd) finds himself in the poor part of town one day. When he accidentally sets fire to a charity pushcart dispensing free coffee and owned by do-gooder Brother Paul (Paul Weigel), he pulls out his checkbook to cover the damage. Brother Paul, who was talking to another person about his dream to build a mission, assumes he wants to pay for the mission and tells him $1000. Though he finds that a rather hefty amount for a mere pushcart, Manners pays without complaint.
In the late 1920s, Lloyd alternated between making what he called "gag pictures" and "character pictures". This was a "gag picture". Released April 1, 1926.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.