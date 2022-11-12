Part 1 (1of 2). Eyewitnesses from the book & documentary Auschwitz by Laurence Rees (2005)

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Part 1 (1 of 2). Debunking Laurence Rees's bestseller and his documentary from 2005 by research about the eyewitnesses he used to make his book & documentary accessible for a large public.
When Dutch, English subtitles.
Eyewitnesses: Józef Paczynski, Ryszard Dacko, Jerzy Bielecki & Roman Trojanowski.