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https://gnews.org/post/puqzef66
After Paul Hastings LLP formed a partnership with PAG, Luc A. Despins told Judge Manning on July 8th that Paul Hastings had represented PAG in its cases and claimed that those cases had been completed and were not connected to Miles Guo. He also lied regarding his knowledge about the relationship between PAG and PAX, insisting that as a trustee of Miles’ assets, there was no conflict of interest.