Will Glenn’s new museum item INFURIATE the far-left?
Published a day ago |
Glenn Beck


March 9, 2023


In this clip, Glenn details a recent purchase: An item for his museum that surely will INFURIATE the far-left (hint: this item is CRUCIAL to the Roe v Wade debate). “Although, the price was steep,” TheBlaze.com writes, “Beck and his wife both agreed the real price of these documents were the lives of at least 60 million children.” So…any guesses?



childrenliberalspoliticsdocumentsglenn beckfar-leftmuseumpurchaseinfuriate

