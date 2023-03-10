Will Glenn’s new museum item INFURIATE the far-left?

Glenn Beck
March 9, 2023
In this clip, Glenn details a recent purchase: An item for his museum that surely will INFURIATE the far-left (hint: this item is CRUCIAL to the Roe v Wade debate). “Although, the price was steep,” TheBlaze.com writes, “Beck and his wife both agreed the real price of these documents were the lives of at least 60 million children.” So…any guesses?
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AWrTZrwXHnY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.