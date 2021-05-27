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NEW: NOT AN ASSAULT RIFLE,BAN THE AR15? THE WANNA BE ATF DIRECTOR GETS LIT UP BY CRUZ & COTTON
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160 views • May 27, 2021
NEW! DON'T MISS THIS EPISODE WHERE THE WANNA BE ATF DIRECTOR GETS HIS ASS HANDED TO HIM BY CRUZ & COTTON & I GOT SOME QUESTIONS. MAKING FUN OF IDIOTS IN OUR GOVERNMENT ALWAYS! BAN AR15? I DON'T THINK SO.
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