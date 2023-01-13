https://gettr.com/post/p24oayc7c1c

2023.01.11 The U.S. Congress is working overtime to begin investigating the wrongdoings against our Whistleblower Movement. The U.S. will definitely uncover all the people who colluded with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). CCP undercover agents are all revealing themselves, and this will lead to their demise.

美国国会加班加点开始调查有关我们爆料革命的冤假错案。美国这次一定会查清楚所有和共产党勾兑的人和事。共产党的卧底全跳出来了，做垂死挣扎。