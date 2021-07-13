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TRENTO & HOROWITZ: "BLACK LIVES MATTER" ARE JEW-HATING, MARXIST TERRORISTS!
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TOM TRENTO, DIRECTOR OF THE UNITED WEST, INTERVIEWS DAVID HOROWITZ ON "BLACK LIVES MATTER" AS JEW-HATING TERRORISTS.
"BLITZ, TRUMP WILL SMASH THE LEFT AND WIN!
https://www.amazon.com/Blitz-Trump-Will-Smash-Left/dp/1630061387/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=blitz&qid=1597229189&s=books&sr=1-2
https://www.davidhorowitzfreedomcenter.org/
Editorial Reviews
Review
Praise for BLITZ: Trump Will Smash the Left and Win by David Horowitz
"'BLITZ, Trump Will Smash the Left and Win', by David Horowitz. Amazon #1 Bestseller. Hot book, great author!" — President Donald J. Trump
“David Horowitz has been rightfully standing up to crazy leftists for decades. If you’re interested in debating deranged liberals with facts, you won’t want to miss this latest book.” — Donald Trump, Jr.
“We love David Horowitz. He’s a former New York liberal raised by communist parents, saw the light one day, and has become one of us — and he’s got a new book called BLITZ: Trump Will Smash the Left and Win. He thinks Trump is gonna win in a landslide in November, and he gives reasons why in the book, and he says Republicans are gonna be singing “Happy Days Are Here Again” once November comes and the election is over and the votes are counted.” — Rush Limbaugh
“David Horowitz is one of the boldest and most brilliant thinkers and writers of our time. His latest blockbuster BLITZ spells out why Trump will be reelected and how it will put the left in a deep sinkhole of their own making. A must-read for those who want to better understand what is really happening in the ‘idea war’ for the soul of America.” — Governor Mike Huckabee
“David Horowitz has written an indispensable book —BLITZ—explaining why today’s Democrats are so dangerous and why President Trump is their nemesis.” — Mark R. Levin, New York Times bestselling author of Unfreedom of the Press
“David Horowitz has been at the center of our national conversations about politics and culture for more than fifty years. BLITZ is the latest must-read from Horowitz: insightful, hard-hitting, controversial, and uncompromising. Ignore him at your peril.” — Peter Schweizer, New York Times bestselling author of Clinton Cash and Profiles in Corruption
“This book is not simply a very, very good book. It is a great book. I rarely use that term, and I read a lot of books. This is the book your anti-Trump relatives and friends should read. It is a fact-based, highly-footnoted defense of Donald Trump as President of the United States—and it is as clear a moral indictment of the anti-Trump left as has been written. It also has the virtues of being as clear as water and as readable as a page-turning novel. Finally, it is written by David Horowitz whom I consider a modern-day prophet. Prophets hated evil and told the truth.” — Dennis Prager, President of PragerU and New York Times bestselling author
“David Horowitz is an icon and leader in the conservative movement whose books and writings have shaped conservative policies and thinking for decades. BLITZ: Trump Will Smash the Left and Win provides unparalleled insight into the current political climate and David’s expertise and experience give him a unique understanding of how we got here and what it means for 2020 elections.” — Sean Spicer, Host of Spicer & Co., Newsmax TV
“David Horowitz hits it perfectly in this book. Horowitz understands the left better than anyone else in America. He recognizes their malevolent goals and how to stop them. This is a must-read book!” — Charlie Kirk, New York Times bestselling author of The MAGA Doctrine
“The definitive summing-up of Donald Trump’s efforts during the last three years to enact his “big agenda” — and of his enemies’ obsessive campaign to foil those efforts at every turn. More cogently than the work of any other commentator, David Horowitz’s book spells out the nature of Trump’s success as president and explains why his re-election is not just a desideratum but a world-historical necessity.” — American Thinker
Please HELP us continue our work:
Donations: https://www.theunitedwest.org/donate/
We appreciate any support you can provide. Thank you!
America… CHECK THIS OUT: https://www.armyfortrump.com/
Please share our work with friends and family!
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"BLITZ, TRUMP WILL SMASH THE LEFT AND WIN!
https://www.amazon.com/Blitz-Trump-Will-Smash-Left/dp/1630061387/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=blitz&qid=1597229189&s=books&sr=1-2
https://www.davidhorowitzfreedomcenter.org/
Editorial Reviews
Review
Praise for BLITZ: Trump Will Smash the Left and Win by David Horowitz
"'BLITZ, Trump Will Smash the Left and Win', by David Horowitz. Amazon #1 Bestseller. Hot book, great author!" — President Donald J. Trump
“David Horowitz has been rightfully standing up to crazy leftists for decades. If you’re interested in debating deranged liberals with facts, you won’t want to miss this latest book.” — Donald Trump, Jr.
“We love David Horowitz. He’s a former New York liberal raised by communist parents, saw the light one day, and has become one of us — and he’s got a new book called BLITZ: Trump Will Smash the Left and Win. He thinks Trump is gonna win in a landslide in November, and he gives reasons why in the book, and he says Republicans are gonna be singing “Happy Days Are Here Again” once November comes and the election is over and the votes are counted.” — Rush Limbaugh
“David Horowitz is one of the boldest and most brilliant thinkers and writers of our time. His latest blockbuster BLITZ spells out why Trump will be reelected and how it will put the left in a deep sinkhole of their own making. A must-read for those who want to better understand what is really happening in the ‘idea war’ for the soul of America.” — Governor Mike Huckabee
“David Horowitz has written an indispensable book —BLITZ—explaining why today’s Democrats are so dangerous and why President Trump is their nemesis.” — Mark R. Levin, New York Times bestselling author of Unfreedom of the Press
“David Horowitz has been at the center of our national conversations about politics and culture for more than fifty years. BLITZ is the latest must-read from Horowitz: insightful, hard-hitting, controversial, and uncompromising. Ignore him at your peril.” — Peter Schweizer, New York Times bestselling author of Clinton Cash and Profiles in Corruption
“This book is not simply a very, very good book. It is a great book. I rarely use that term, and I read a lot of books. This is the book your anti-Trump relatives and friends should read. It is a fact-based, highly-footnoted defense of Donald Trump as President of the United States—and it is as clear a moral indictment of the anti-Trump left as has been written. It also has the virtues of being as clear as water and as readable as a page-turning novel. Finally, it is written by David Horowitz whom I consider a modern-day prophet. Prophets hated evil and told the truth.” — Dennis Prager, President of PragerU and New York Times bestselling author
“David Horowitz is an icon and leader in the conservative movement whose books and writings have shaped conservative policies and thinking for decades. BLITZ: Trump Will Smash the Left and Win provides unparalleled insight into the current political climate and David’s expertise and experience give him a unique understanding of how we got here and what it means for 2020 elections.” — Sean Spicer, Host of Spicer & Co., Newsmax TV
“David Horowitz hits it perfectly in this book. Horowitz understands the left better than anyone else in America. He recognizes their malevolent goals and how to stop them. This is a must-read book!” — Charlie Kirk, New York Times bestselling author of The MAGA Doctrine
“The definitive summing-up of Donald Trump’s efforts during the last three years to enact his “big agenda” — and of his enemies’ obsessive campaign to foil those efforts at every turn. More cogently than the work of any other commentator, David Horowitz’s book spells out the nature of Trump’s success as president and explains why his re-election is not just a desideratum but a world-historical necessity.” — American Thinker
Please HELP us continue our work:
Donations: https://www.theunitedwest.org/donate/
We appreciate any support you can provide. Thank you!
America… CHECK THIS OUT: https://www.armyfortrump.com/
Please share our work with friends and family!
How to find more about us:
Website: https://www.theunitedwest.org/
Parler: https://www.parler.com/profile/TheUnitedWest/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theunitedwest/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheUnitedWest
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/theunitedwest
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwtheunitedwestorg/
Contact: [email protected]
Donations: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
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