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The Kate Awakening 02/28/2021 IET and Jordan Sather
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14 views • January 09, 2022
Livestream February 28th 2021
IET and Jordan Sather join The Kate Awakening to review Trump's CPAC speech which ended minutes earlier. Links to Jordan Sather and IET below.
✦ Jordan Sather
https://www.jordansather.com
✦ IET (We The Media)
https://t.me/WeTheMedia
The Kate Awakening
We The Media co-founder, Hypnotherapist, Spiritual Ascension & Truth Researcher
❤️ Kate's uploaded livestream videos:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thekateawakening
❤️ Kate's LinkTree to all social media:
https://linktr.ee/thekateawakening
❤️ Kate's Official Telegram Channel:
https://t.me/thekateawakening
Welcome to The Kate Awakening placeholder and promotion Brighteon account!
IET and Jordan Sather join The Kate Awakening to review Trump's CPAC speech which ended minutes earlier. Links to Jordan Sather and IET below.
✦ Jordan Sather
https://www.jordansather.com
✦ IET (We The Media)
https://t.me/WeTheMedia
The Kate Awakening
We The Media co-founder, Hypnotherapist, Spiritual Ascension & Truth Researcher
❤️ Kate's uploaded livestream videos:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thekateawakening
❤️ Kate's LinkTree to all social media:
https://linktr.ee/thekateawakening
❤️ Kate's Official Telegram Channel:
https://t.me/thekateawakening
Welcome to The Kate Awakening placeholder and promotion Brighteon account!
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