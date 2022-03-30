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And We Know 03. 30. 22.
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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200 views • March 30, 2022
3.30.22: Major EXPOSURE on SO MANY LEVELS! J@BS, children, Ukr@ine, Azov, Hellywood... PRAY!

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*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
 *Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/

Music
There Is No Time
Song by Tilman Sillescu
https://artlist.io/song/31510/there-is-no-time?search=there-is-no-time

Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/

Girl schools on government: https://t.me/PatriotAlerts/19612

Physicist talks about NWO: https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/3183

Steve Kirsch says 400000 Americans killed by Govt of US: https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/3175

Madison Cawthorn shares about politicians evil: https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/21402

Oscars.. people in FLorida.. gay night; https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/21410

Children fired on by Azov in Ukraine: https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/21415

Trump wants Putin to release Hunter records; https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/21305

Lara Logan is dropping Red Pills Everywhere: https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/21299

Interview with Mariupol resident: https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/21416

They opening worship satan: https://t.me/TippyTopPatriot/1923

Skippy Dee Doo Dah May 7 2022. 3p-6p
https://skippydeedoodah.com/

*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5

*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591

*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/

Audio Bible

https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16

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*Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/and-we-know
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow

Backup VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b

*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow

Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg

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