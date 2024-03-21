Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
END OF THE AUTOMOBILE AGE?
channel image
Scriptural Scrutiny
530 Subscribers
57 views
Published Yesterday

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/end-of-the-automobile-age/

What started as government mandated lowering of speed limits is revealing a war on cars and people’s ability to keep their independence of mobility in line with Agenda 2030 goals. Will automobiles be a thing of the past?


Keywords
agenda203020mphsustainablemobilityendofcars

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket