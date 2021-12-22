WARNING - VAXX tainted blood transfusions - Merry Christmas from Wil & Judy

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HEADPHONES REQUIRED FOR THE BEST SOUND QUALITY
- The Scary Reality of Tainted Blood Transfusions, especially when they don't label the blood of the vaccinated or unvaccinated.
- Closing the Door ( Just a Bit ) on this Chapter of Life
Source:
https://odysee.com/@patewok:3/BadBlood:9
Having FUN thru the Apocalypse
MUSIC:
Chris and Susan Norman - This Christmas Time
Mirrored - wil paranormal