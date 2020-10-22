© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What NASA uses their mission control room for after hours
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
66 views • October 22, 2020
Yes this is 100% totally real. This is the actual place.
If this room "was" the hub for all space missions. It would be a high security area. Damaging equipment, or ruining cable lines running "supposedly" to telemetry networks outside would be of the highest concern. Much less partying and goofing around.
No matter, because they have rented this room for multiple movies. They have a multi-media room for the news reporters to setup and film with their cameras.
If this room "was" the hub for all space missions. It would be a high security area. Damaging equipment, or ruining cable lines running "supposedly" to telemetry networks outside would be of the highest concern. Much less partying and goofing around.
No matter, because they have rented this room for multiple movies. They have a multi-media room for the news reporters to setup and film with their cameras.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.