Multiple stories/songs about several veterans from different wars from WW1 to Operation Enduring Freedom. Features the song about my Dad, Atomic Veterans.

00-Grandpa's Song, 02:22-Atomic Veterans, 04:42-Where is the Glory?, 07:25-Thoughts at the Memorial, 10:00-Generic G.I., 12:50-Schultz, 16:26-Kids Wearing Camouflage, 20:22-Hey Paul, 23:02-Making it, 26:06-1983 Beirut, 28:21-Sandbox, 31:29-Fallujah Time, 34:40-Where Is The Glory?