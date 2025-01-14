© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Multiple stories/songs about several veterans from different wars from WW1 to Operation Enduring Freedom. Features the song about my Dad, Atomic Veterans.
00-Grandpa's Song, 02:22-Atomic Veterans, 04:42-Where is the Glory?, 07:25-Thoughts at the Memorial, 10:00-Generic G.I., 12:50-Schultz, 16:26-Kids Wearing Camouflage, 20:22-Hey Paul, 23:02-Making it, 26:06-1983 Beirut, 28:21-Sandbox, 31:29-Fallujah Time, 34:40-Where Is The Glory?