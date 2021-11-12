After CCP Started To Jab the Kids, the Adverse Effects Emerging Among Some Children

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11/09/2021 After the CCP started to jab the kids, the adverse effects are emerging among some children. A concerned mom shows her daughter had a severe reaction after taking Covid vaccine from Beijing Biotech at school. Her daughter suffered headache, nausea, stomach ache, coma, fever, and listlessness.