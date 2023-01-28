Virus Cell Culture. How do they find any virus? DrTomCowan.com

Understanding virology fraud. So there is no picture of any virus? No. Any 'photo' of a virus is computer generated art, not the real thing. So has any virus ever been 'isolated'? No.

Why are additional components added to the viral cell culture process? Why are they measuring cell structure break down?



Don't the additional components (genetic material) contaminate the cell culture? Why is the breakdown of cells used to justify a virus? Is there a picture of the actual virus? "They contaminate a cell culture so that the cells break down and and then tell you the cell debris is a virus." ~ anonymous

So, what is making people sick? We get 'sick' because our immune system is trying to get rid of poisons. We get 'sick' due to LOW immunity. Is a poison [Covid Vax] or parasite or EMF or combination of these also making people sick, ie. lowering their immunity to produce the flu-like symptoms we call a virus?

Cell culture process: "How does a virologist prove the existence of this virus and show that it causes disease? You can't find it [the virus] in any fluid. We know that...You have to know what did they do? And did they validate every step? So here is what they did. And remember, this is not A proof of the virus. This is THE PROOF of the existence of any so called pathogenic virus as we earlier defined."

Dr. Tom Cowan at www.DrTomCowan.com and Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CivTSuEjw6Qp/

FULL SHOW: Weston Price Conference 2022 - Part 1: What Doesn't Make You Sick, December 1st, 2022.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/6ZxrGwYNENjq/

Mirror:

https://odysee.com/@WakeUpMirror:3/Dr.-Tom-Cowan---Weston-Price-Conference-2022---Part-1---What-Doesn't-Make-You-Sick,-Part-2---What-Does-Make-You-Sick:9



