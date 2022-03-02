WWI Music Playlist

1914:

0:00:00 John McCormack - It's a Long Way to Tipperary

0:03:17 Henry Burr & Peerless Quartet - While They Were Dancing Around

0:05:35 Arthur Collins & Byron G. Harlan - Aba Daba Honeymoon

0:08:03 Arthur Boyton - Are We Downhearted?

0:10:37 Mark Sheridan - Belgium Put the Kibosh on the Kaiser

0:13:57 Frederick Wheeler - Boys in Khaki, Boys in Blue

0:16:26 Metropolitan Military Band - United Forces March



1915:

0:19:52 Albert Farrington - It's a Long Way to Tipperary

0:23:55 Morton Harvey - I Didn't Raise My Boy to be a Soldier

0:26:56 Billy Murray - Don't Bite the Hand That's Feeding You

0:29:34 Harry Champion - A Little Bit of Cucumber

0:32:28 Lorraine & Thorne - When We've Wound Up the Watch on the Rhine

0:35:30 Stanley Kirkby - Somewhere in France, Dear Mother

0:38:35 Frederick Wheeler - We'll Never Let The Old Flag Fall

0:41:12 Harry Champion - Doctor Shelly

0:43:48 Alfred Lester - A Conscientious Objector

0:46:50 Harry Marlow - When Tommy Comes Marching Home

0:49:58 Billy Murray - When I Get Back to the U.S.A.



1916:

0:53:08 Murray Johnson - Pack Up Your Troubles

0:56:08 Gus Harris - Sergeant Solomon Isaacstein

0:58:58 Marie Lloyd - Now You've Got the Khaki On

1:02:05 Fanning & Fortune - The Tanks That Broke the Ranks

1:04:45 Imperial Quartet - By Order of the King

1:07:47 Billy Murray - Down in the U-17

1:10:08 Henry Burr - L-I-B-E-R-T-Y

1:12:41 Edward Hamilton - Pack Up Your Troubles In Your Old Kit Bag (And Smile, Smile, Smile!)



1917:

1:15:50 American Quartet - Let's All Be Americans Now

1:18:48 Shannon Four - I May Be Gone for a Long Time

1:21:45 Billy Murray - Over There

1:25:22 American Quartet - Goodbye Broadway, Hello France

1:28:20 Arthur Fields - Where Do We Go From Here?

1:31:25 Peter Dawson - A Bachelor Gay

1:34:50 Peerless Quartet - I Don't Know Where I'm Going But I'm on My Way

1:37:15 Peerless Quartet - Liberty Bell (It's Time to Ring Again)

1:40:06 Herbert Payne - Smoke Clouds

1:41:38 Louise Kirkby-Lunn - Have You News of my Boy Jack?

1:45:32 John McCormack - Keep the Home Fires Burning

1:48:34 Nora Bayes - Over There

1:51:33 Billy Murray - I'd Feel at Home if They'd Let Me Join the Army

1:54:03 American Quartet & Billy Murray - Oh Johnny, Oh Johnny, Oh!

1:56:54 Premier Quartet - We’re Going Over!

1:59:40 Arthur Fields - We'll Knock The Heligo - Into Heligo - Out Of Heligoland!

2:02:19 John McCormack - Send Me Away With a Smile



1918:

2:05:02 Henry Burr - There's a Service Flag Flying at Our House

2:08:10 Peerless Quartet - Au Revoir But Not Goodbye Soldier Boy

2:11:15 Columbia Stellar Quartet - Keep the Home Fires Burning

2:14:53 Henry Burr - Just a Baby's Prayer at Twilight

2:18:11 American Quartet - You're a Grand Old Flag

2:20:50 Henry Burr - The Rose of No Man's Land

2:24:07 Harry Lauder - From the North, South, East and West

2:26:53 Geoffrey O'Hara - Parodies of the Camp

2:30:48 Charles Hart - What Are You Going to Do to Help the Boys?

2:33:30 Peerless Quartet - America Here's My Boy

2:36:18 Enrico Caruso - Over There

2:39:10 Arthur Fields - You Can't Beat Us (If It Takes a Million More)

2:42:05 American Quartet & Billy Murray - The Yanks are at it Again

2:44:45 Arthur Field & Peerless Quartet - When I Send You a Picture of Berlin

2:48:05 Billy Murray - Indianola

2:51:00 Arthur Fields - Oh! How I Hate to Get Up in the Morning

2:53:45 Peerless Quartet - We Don't Want The Bacon (What We Want Is A Piece Of The Rhine)

2:56:23 Billy Murray - When Tony Goes Over the Top

2:59:12 Henry Burr - Hello Central! Give Me No Man's Land

3:02:40 Harry Fay - The Military Representative

3:05:25 Courtland & Jeffries - Oh! It's a Lovely War!

3:08:18 Arthur Fields - Hunting the Hun

3:11:42 Van & Schenck - I Don't Want to Get Well

3:14:48 Harry Fay - How Ya Gonna Keep 'Em Down on the Farm (After They've Seen Paree?)

3:17:25 Arthur Fields - The Russians Were Rushin', the Yanks Started Yankin'

3:20:25 Charles Harrison - The Last Long Mile

3:23:40 Courtland & Jeffries - Goodbye-ee



Post-War:

3:26:25 John McCormack - Roses of Picardy (1919)

3:29:27 Henri Miro - Colonel Bogey March (1920)

3:32:32 Frank Miller - Stony Broke in No Man's Land (1921)