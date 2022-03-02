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WWI Music Playlist
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5 views • March 02, 2022
1914:
0:00:00 John McCormack - It's a Long Way to Tipperary
0:03:17 Henry Burr & Peerless Quartet - While They Were Dancing Around
0:05:35 Arthur Collins & Byron G. Harlan - Aba Daba Honeymoon
0:08:03 Arthur Boyton - Are We Downhearted?
0:10:37 Mark Sheridan - Belgium Put the Kibosh on the Kaiser
0:13:57 Frederick Wheeler - Boys in Khaki, Boys in Blue
0:16:26 Metropolitan Military Band - United Forces March
1915:
0:19:52 Albert Farrington - It's a Long Way to Tipperary
0:23:55 Morton Harvey - I Didn't Raise My Boy to be a Soldier
0:26:56 Billy Murray - Don't Bite the Hand That's Feeding You
0:29:34 Harry Champion - A Little Bit of Cucumber
0:32:28 Lorraine & Thorne - When We've Wound Up the Watch on the Rhine
0:35:30 Stanley Kirkby - Somewhere in France, Dear Mother
0:38:35 Frederick Wheeler - We'll Never Let The Old Flag Fall
0:41:12 Harry Champion - Doctor Shelly
0:43:48 Alfred Lester - A Conscientious Objector
0:46:50 Harry Marlow - When Tommy Comes Marching Home
0:49:58 Billy Murray - When I Get Back to the U.S.A.
1916:
0:53:08 Murray Johnson - Pack Up Your Troubles
0:56:08 Gus Harris - Sergeant Solomon Isaacstein
0:58:58 Marie Lloyd - Now You've Got the Khaki On
1:02:05 Fanning & Fortune - The Tanks That Broke the Ranks
1:04:45 Imperial Quartet - By Order of the King
1:07:47 Billy Murray - Down in the U-17
1:10:08 Henry Burr - L-I-B-E-R-T-Y
1:12:41 Edward Hamilton - Pack Up Your Troubles In Your Old Kit Bag (And Smile, Smile, Smile!)
1917:
1:15:50 American Quartet - Let's All Be Americans Now
1:18:48 Shannon Four - I May Be Gone for a Long Time
1:21:45 Billy Murray - Over There
1:25:22 American Quartet - Goodbye Broadway, Hello France
1:28:20 Arthur Fields - Where Do We Go From Here?
1:31:25 Peter Dawson - A Bachelor Gay
1:34:50 Peerless Quartet - I Don't Know Where I'm Going But I'm on My Way
1:37:15 Peerless Quartet - Liberty Bell (It's Time to Ring Again)
1:40:06 Herbert Payne - Smoke Clouds
1:41:38 Louise Kirkby-Lunn - Have You News of my Boy Jack?
1:45:32 John McCormack - Keep the Home Fires Burning
1:48:34 Nora Bayes - Over There
1:51:33 Billy Murray - I'd Feel at Home if They'd Let Me Join the Army
1:54:03 American Quartet & Billy Murray - Oh Johnny, Oh Johnny, Oh!
1:56:54 Premier Quartet - We’re Going Over!
1:59:40 Arthur Fields - We'll Knock The Heligo - Into Heligo - Out Of Heligoland!
2:02:19 John McCormack - Send Me Away With a Smile
1918:
2:05:02 Henry Burr - There's a Service Flag Flying at Our House
2:08:10 Peerless Quartet - Au Revoir But Not Goodbye Soldier Boy
2:11:15 Columbia Stellar Quartet - Keep the Home Fires Burning
2:14:53 Henry Burr - Just a Baby's Prayer at Twilight
2:18:11 American Quartet - You're a Grand Old Flag
2:20:50 Henry Burr - The Rose of No Man's Land
2:24:07 Harry Lauder - From the North, South, East and West
2:26:53 Geoffrey O'Hara - Parodies of the Camp
2:30:48 Charles Hart - What Are You Going to Do to Help the Boys?
2:33:30 Peerless Quartet - America Here's My Boy
2:36:18 Enrico Caruso - Over There
2:39:10 Arthur Fields - You Can't Beat Us (If It Takes a Million More)
2:42:05 American Quartet & Billy Murray - The Yanks are at it Again
2:44:45 Arthur Field & Peerless Quartet - When I Send You a Picture of Berlin
2:48:05 Billy Murray - Indianola
2:51:00 Arthur Fields - Oh! How I Hate to Get Up in the Morning
2:53:45 Peerless Quartet - We Don't Want The Bacon (What We Want Is A Piece Of The Rhine)
2:56:23 Billy Murray - When Tony Goes Over the Top
2:59:12 Henry Burr - Hello Central! Give Me No Man's Land
3:02:40 Harry Fay - The Military Representative
3:05:25 Courtland & Jeffries - Oh! It's a Lovely War!
3:08:18 Arthur Fields - Hunting the Hun
3:11:42 Van & Schenck - I Don't Want to Get Well
3:14:48 Harry Fay - How Ya Gonna Keep 'Em Down on the Farm (After They've Seen Paree?)
3:17:25 Arthur Fields - The Russians Were Rushin', the Yanks Started Yankin'
3:20:25 Charles Harrison - The Last Long Mile
3:23:40 Courtland & Jeffries - Goodbye-ee
Post-War:
3:26:25 John McCormack - Roses of Picardy (1919)
3:29:27 Henri Miro - Colonel Bogey March (1920)
3:32:32 Frank Miller - Stony Broke in No Man's Land (1921)
0:00:00 John McCormack - It's a Long Way to Tipperary
0:03:17 Henry Burr & Peerless Quartet - While They Were Dancing Around
0:05:35 Arthur Collins & Byron G. Harlan - Aba Daba Honeymoon
0:08:03 Arthur Boyton - Are We Downhearted?
0:10:37 Mark Sheridan - Belgium Put the Kibosh on the Kaiser
0:13:57 Frederick Wheeler - Boys in Khaki, Boys in Blue
0:16:26 Metropolitan Military Band - United Forces March
1915:
0:19:52 Albert Farrington - It's a Long Way to Tipperary
0:23:55 Morton Harvey - I Didn't Raise My Boy to be a Soldier
0:26:56 Billy Murray - Don't Bite the Hand That's Feeding You
0:29:34 Harry Champion - A Little Bit of Cucumber
0:32:28 Lorraine & Thorne - When We've Wound Up the Watch on the Rhine
0:35:30 Stanley Kirkby - Somewhere in France, Dear Mother
0:38:35 Frederick Wheeler - We'll Never Let The Old Flag Fall
0:41:12 Harry Champion - Doctor Shelly
0:43:48 Alfred Lester - A Conscientious Objector
0:46:50 Harry Marlow - When Tommy Comes Marching Home
0:49:58 Billy Murray - When I Get Back to the U.S.A.
1916:
0:53:08 Murray Johnson - Pack Up Your Troubles
0:56:08 Gus Harris - Sergeant Solomon Isaacstein
0:58:58 Marie Lloyd - Now You've Got the Khaki On
1:02:05 Fanning & Fortune - The Tanks That Broke the Ranks
1:04:45 Imperial Quartet - By Order of the King
1:07:47 Billy Murray - Down in the U-17
1:10:08 Henry Burr - L-I-B-E-R-T-Y
1:12:41 Edward Hamilton - Pack Up Your Troubles In Your Old Kit Bag (And Smile, Smile, Smile!)
1917:
1:15:50 American Quartet - Let's All Be Americans Now
1:18:48 Shannon Four - I May Be Gone for a Long Time
1:21:45 Billy Murray - Over There
1:25:22 American Quartet - Goodbye Broadway, Hello France
1:28:20 Arthur Fields - Where Do We Go From Here?
1:31:25 Peter Dawson - A Bachelor Gay
1:34:50 Peerless Quartet - I Don't Know Where I'm Going But I'm on My Way
1:37:15 Peerless Quartet - Liberty Bell (It's Time to Ring Again)
1:40:06 Herbert Payne - Smoke Clouds
1:41:38 Louise Kirkby-Lunn - Have You News of my Boy Jack?
1:45:32 John McCormack - Keep the Home Fires Burning
1:48:34 Nora Bayes - Over There
1:51:33 Billy Murray - I'd Feel at Home if They'd Let Me Join the Army
1:54:03 American Quartet & Billy Murray - Oh Johnny, Oh Johnny, Oh!
1:56:54 Premier Quartet - We’re Going Over!
1:59:40 Arthur Fields - We'll Knock The Heligo - Into Heligo - Out Of Heligoland!
2:02:19 John McCormack - Send Me Away With a Smile
1918:
2:05:02 Henry Burr - There's a Service Flag Flying at Our House
2:08:10 Peerless Quartet - Au Revoir But Not Goodbye Soldier Boy
2:11:15 Columbia Stellar Quartet - Keep the Home Fires Burning
2:14:53 Henry Burr - Just a Baby's Prayer at Twilight
2:18:11 American Quartet - You're a Grand Old Flag
2:20:50 Henry Burr - The Rose of No Man's Land
2:24:07 Harry Lauder - From the North, South, East and West
2:26:53 Geoffrey O'Hara - Parodies of the Camp
2:30:48 Charles Hart - What Are You Going to Do to Help the Boys?
2:33:30 Peerless Quartet - America Here's My Boy
2:36:18 Enrico Caruso - Over There
2:39:10 Arthur Fields - You Can't Beat Us (If It Takes a Million More)
2:42:05 American Quartet & Billy Murray - The Yanks are at it Again
2:44:45 Arthur Field & Peerless Quartet - When I Send You a Picture of Berlin
2:48:05 Billy Murray - Indianola
2:51:00 Arthur Fields - Oh! How I Hate to Get Up in the Morning
2:53:45 Peerless Quartet - We Don't Want The Bacon (What We Want Is A Piece Of The Rhine)
2:56:23 Billy Murray - When Tony Goes Over the Top
2:59:12 Henry Burr - Hello Central! Give Me No Man's Land
3:02:40 Harry Fay - The Military Representative
3:05:25 Courtland & Jeffries - Oh! It's a Lovely War!
3:08:18 Arthur Fields - Hunting the Hun
3:11:42 Van & Schenck - I Don't Want to Get Well
3:14:48 Harry Fay - How Ya Gonna Keep 'Em Down on the Farm (After They've Seen Paree?)
3:17:25 Arthur Fields - The Russians Were Rushin', the Yanks Started Yankin'
3:20:25 Charles Harrison - The Last Long Mile
3:23:40 Courtland & Jeffries - Goodbye-ee
Post-War:
3:26:25 John McCormack - Roses of Picardy (1919)
3:29:27 Henri Miro - Colonel Bogey March (1920)
3:32:32 Frank Miller - Stony Broke in No Man's Land (1921)
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