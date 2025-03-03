BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
150 eliminated at Novomoskovsk Military Training Ground by Russian missile blow!
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
9974 followers
3
205 views • 2 months ago

Ukrainian sources confirmed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have suffered more heavy losses, killing up to 150 Ukrainian soldiers, including up to 30 foreign instructors at the Novomoskovsky Training Ground, near Cherkaske in Dnipropetrovsk Region. Kiev’s losses were also confirmed by the Russian Defense Ministry, which released a short video on March 2, 2025, showing an Iskander-M Operational-Tactical Missile System strike, signaling a major blow to Ukrainian forces and their international training partners at the NATO training ground. Russian reconnaissance had detected suspicious activity at the military training ground, in the formation area of the 157th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Cherkaske. Iskander missile carrying cluster munitions, killed a group of enemy soldiers while they were training at the time. In addition to the dramatic loss of personnel, Iskander blast also destroyed 32 vehicles at the site, and it is suspected that foreign instructors, including NATO personnel, were present at the facility. With the loss of personnel and equipment, Ukraine’s training capacity could be compromised, which could delay or disrupt future military operations. The attack also served as a reminder of Russian ability to target vital military infrastructure and personnel, including those of foreign countries involved in the conflict. The Iskander strike were part of an ongoing effort by the Russian Armed Forces to destroy key military training facilities and disrupt Ukrainian combat readiness.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
iskander strikenovomoskovsky training groundnear cherkaskednipropetrovsk region
