If I were the Devil… (2016)





In these end times, as was predicted in the Bible, Satan is destroying the planet and is unrolling World War 3. We are at a time now that is so close to the end (the fire of God’s Judgement) that nothing matters except for people to kindle their relationship with God. At a time when it is becoming illegal to believe in God without being labeled an extremist or worse a terrorist, if you don’t go along with their satanic New World Order, as was announced by George Bush Sr. (The Bush bloodline is subservient to satan). The rotten fruit doesn’t fall far from the tree of the knowledge of evil, that God forbid Adam and Eve to eat from. Nothing matters now except that people read (and practice) the book linked below…





The Way Home or face the Fire. PDF The Way home or face The Fire | The Way Home or face The Fire

http://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net/

The King of kings' Bible - Online

http://jahtruth.net/kofk-free/Bible/

JAH - Home Page

http://jahtruth.net/

https://christs.net

Live in love.

Peace.