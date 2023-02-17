Zelensky and his handlers are now sending Ukrainian girls to the frontline. When they say they will fight till the last Ukrainian, they meant it - literally.
And all in the name of what? The globalist’s interests in Ukraine?!
This is madness… 🤯😤😖😡
Source @LauraAboli
Thanks to the Big Dutchman for the Link
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.