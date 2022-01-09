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‘Sensing God Nudging Them’, Kidnapped Missionaries Made Daring Escape from Their Captors Dec. 20, 2021
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53 views • January 09, 2022
Christian Aid Ministries is revealing the stunning details of how their missionaries finally escaped captivity in Haiti, and it sounds like something straight out of a movie.
The remaining group of 12 missionaries made a daring overnight escape, eluding their kidnappers and walking for miles over difficult, moonlit terrain with an infant and other children in tow.
The group used the stars as their guide to reach freedom after a two month kidnapping ordeal, officials with the Ohio based agency said.
The remaining group of 12 missionaries made a daring overnight escape, eluding their kidnappers and walking for miles over difficult, moonlit terrain with an infant and other children in tow.
The group used the stars as their guide to reach freedom after a two month kidnapping ordeal, officials with the Ohio based agency said.
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