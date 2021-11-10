MSM Admits COVID Vaxx Useless, Pushes for Medical Tyranny Lockdown

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6 Months To 3 Years To Live - Shocking
https://www.brighteon.com/50e1d93b-d00d-4e75-9cc8-ab49b66eab1b
Aussie Nurse Of 32 Yrs Says Media Is Lying About Vax - Myocarditis In 20 Yrs Olds
https://www.brighteon.com/a0d42700-2b5c-48a1-a552-365b0c09e9bd
Doctors Worldwide Speak Out, Pandemic Is A Hoax, PCR Test Fatally Flawed, No Vax - Only An Experimental Jab
https://www.brighteon.com/d4f3d419-a70a-4a2f-bc0e-bf00efa8d3b2