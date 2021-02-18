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Le Défi de la vérité : Silvano Trotta s'explique
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20 views • February 18, 2021
16 février 2021 : https://www.francesoir.fr/videos-le-defi-de-la-verite/silvano-trotta-au-defi-de-la-verite
https://www.francesoir.fr/
https://www.youtube.com/user/FranceSoirVideos
Silvano répond aux questions de Richard Boutry : complotisme, "affaire LCI", "great reset"... Tous les sujets sont abordés.
https://www.francesoir.fr/
https://www.youtube.com/user/FranceSoirVideos
Silvano répond aux questions de Richard Boutry : complotisme, "affaire LCI", "great reset"... Tous les sujets sont abordés.
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