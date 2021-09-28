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Alien Abduction - Physical, Spiritual or Both - You Can't Have Your Flapjacks And Eat Them Too
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3 views • September 28, 2021
Tonight I talked about alien abduction, which is really fallen angel abduction. I talked about whether the event is physical, spiritual or both. Is there evidence that establishes a foundation that any one category can build upon? Do those who state that the event is only spiritual (or psychic) have a valid claim? Does all of the evidence refute their claim? Are there any Biblical examples of the Spiritual manifesting into the Physical? Are there literal disinformation operatives involved in this matter? Like father like son?
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