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Snipers Over Patriot Rally!
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600 views • February 22, 2021
Snipers Over Patriot Rally! BLM and Antifa on ground level and above reported by Christian Patriot rally attendees! Proxies of the Communist New World Order and global reset following dictatorial Alberta Bill C-10 draconian control. Edmonton Legislature February 20, 2021. See also - https://www.brighteon.com/b25be70e-f4bd-46b8-9142-e78b596d7aca and then see snipers over the Virginia Legislature here: https://www.brighteon.com/292dc44a-2e26-4119-a7be-54111cf66939
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