Russian units crossed the border into Ukraine’s Sumy region near the village of Bobylevka. They occupied a strip of land approximately 5 km wide. Reports indicate that the mopping-up operation in Sopych has concluded. Ukrainian troops have lost complete control of the settlement. The transfer of units from the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), the Special Operations Forces (SSO), and the 414th Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Brigade of the Ukrainian Army has reportedly begun in the Glukhov district.

During aerial reconnaissance of the Sumy region, Russian forces located and destroyed the Ukrainian UAV command post in the village of Volna Sloboda. In modern warfare, destroying such facilities is one of the most important tasks.

Active combat operations have begun in the Liman sector. Russian assault units achieved a major tactical success in the Dibrova area. We can also expect another major offensive slightly farther north. It is unlikely that this sector will remain quiet for much longer.

A second strike, apparently in support of the first, was launched on the northern flank of the front sector near Slavyansk. Units of the Russian 123rd Brigade advanced rapidly and captured the village of Kaleniki. A few days later, the territory to the south also fell under Russian control.

On March 19, Fedorivka 2nd was captured in an assault. Russian units also cleared the adjacent forest area. On the same day, the Ukrainian army was driven out of Pavlivka in the southern sector of the front.

According to reports from March 19, Ukrainian forces have almost lost control of Grishino, a village in the Pokrovsk sector. Scattered units are still holding the northern outskirts. The village’s fall is only a matter of time.

Based on the dynamics of the front lines over the past 24 hours, it is reasonable to conclude that the operational pause is coming to an end. It is likely that the Russian army is trying to maintain the initiative and has initiated active operations. The Slavyansk sector of the front is of particular importance, as a rough plan for the offensive operation is already evident.

It consists of two main strikes and one supporting strike toward the city. The main forces will advance from Dibrov in the north and Pavlivka in the south. The supporting strike will come head-on from the east, through the city’s main lines of fortifications. This will prevent Ukrainian forces from moving to reinforce their collapsing flanks.

It is possible that the Russian command will abandon the idea of continuing to fight for Kupyansk. This would allow them to free up additional reserves and send them south. In that case, Ukraine will face major problems.

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