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AI to make first Contact with Aliens - Fallen Angels. Plus Image and Mark of the Beast
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
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Recent news speculates that an artificial intelligence system will make the first contact with extraterrestrial beings or fallen angels.   Lucifer is the great copycat and wants to be omnipresent like the Lord.   AI has the capability or partially and is the fake god.   6G is the fake holy ghost that communicates at the cell level.   Last, the anti christ will rule AI via his conscious placed in AI.    Think of predictive programing.

Fallen Angels and a Great Deception

According to the Bible, fallen angels are rebellious beings who have turned away from God's divine purpose and defiled God’s Creation.  It is a seed war as the days of Noah.    Many astute Bible readers suggest that the arrival of aliens are the manifestation of these fallen angels, orchestrating a grand deception to mislead and defile humanity. These fallen angels may present themselves as advanced beings, offering technological and spiritual insights to gain influence over mankind. This deception could lead humanity into a soul trap.  From Revelation, the false prophet comes from “out of the earth.”   Sounds like in the earth to me.   And I beheld another beast coming up out of the earth; and he had two horns like a lamb, and he spake as a dragon. 12And he exerciseth all the power of the first beast before him (anti Christ), and causeth the earth and them which dwell therein to worship the first beast, whose deadly wound was healed. 13And he doeth great wonders, so that he maketh fire come down from heaven on the earth in the sight of men,

The Antichrist as a Hologram

Biblical prophecies allude to the emergence of a figure known as the Antichrist, who will deceive the masses with miraculous signs and wonders. Drawing upon these scriptures, some propose that the Antichrist could utilize holographic technology to perform extraordinary feats, furthering their influence over the world. This holographic deception would serve as a powerful tool to manipulate and control the masses, exploiting their vulnerability and desire for guidance.

The Mark of the Beast: Hologram or Quantum Tattoo

In the Book of Revelation, the mark of the beast is mentioned, symbolizing allegiance to an oppressive world system. While interpretations vary, some suggest that the mark could be a hologram projected onto individuals or a quantum tattoo embedded within their body.  Think of this as biometrics. This mark, whether visible or invisible, could serve as a means of control, enabling the manipulation of personal information, restricting access to resources, mind control and fostering a global surveillance state.


Transhumanism: The Beast System

Transhumanism, the belief in enhancing human capabilities through technological integration, has gained traction in recent years. Concerns have been raised regarding its potential to blur the boundaries between man and machine, leading to the loss of individuality and spiritual essence. Some argue that transhumanism aligns with the beast system mentioned in scripture, as it seeks to replace or enhance human nature with artificial means, essentially stealing the essence of one's soul.  The promotion of trans rights is a movement to transhumanism and the Beast System.

Keywords
aliensspiritualityscripturemarkmark of the beastfallen angelsantichristhologrambeast systemtranshumanismmobdiscernmentai godcritical thinkinggreat deceptionfirst contactquantum tattoosjwellfirefinal days reportholographic deceptionwho is the false prophet
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