DAD TO BE SAID "GET JABBED UP"...HE IS DEAD FROM A HEART ATTACK AT 34 (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim Crenshaw at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/afFMHUAL5Eoo/



Dad-To-Be Dies At A Charity Football Match Just Weeks After Pregnancy Announcement. A dad-to-be collapsed and died while taking part in a football match just weeks after he found out that he and his partner were expecting a baby. Jamie Harper fell ill while playing at a five-a-side football centre in Leeds on Sunday, just four days after he and his girlfriend Leah Hayes moved into together.





The 34-year-old was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary, where he sadly pronounced dead just before 1.41pm, Hull Live reports. The tragedy occurred less than two weeks after he and his partner announced their pregnancy on social media.





Well...if she got "jabbed up" then it is likely she will miscarry. The hell for this family and their loved ones has really only started. Yea, I know. I am really cheerful right? I am living this nightmare with people dropping all around me. It is what it is.

SOURCE: https://t.me/covidbc/4928

Source: bootcamp: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HcR3pLdZtqqE/

More videos from the crazy covid clown world:

Remember the no jab no organ mandate? Transplanted organs are being rejected post vaccination.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/imggLpo32vjn/





They murdered Grandma in less than 15 min. They are going to have to shorten the wait times.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/g9ziv3wrsFUD/





Thinking about a Ring Security Doorbell? Some things you may want to know before you buy.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/6CvIeGFBPByk/





How to Stop Google Showing Your Home on Google Street View

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ivBCEqSro1Xd/





He said "Get vaccinated you dumbasses"...dumbass is dead 9 days after his Monkeypox shot.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/8vvOOHn5LzfQ/





Here is a list of just a few of the governments that have been overthrown with CIA involvement

https://www.bitchute.com/video/VXHbOuVebdII/





There are a lot of concerts being cancelled now through the end of the year...Why?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/OPhu2LYD98bx/





Presstitute suffers vax induced stroke during live broadcast. She didn't get the memo

https://www.bitchute.com/video/mGG0gU21iIRw/





Giant "Human" Skeletons Mass Illuminati Cover-Up Documentary

https://www.bitchute.com/video/otHxn3mEZ5mb/





Nephilim..That Are Mingled Among Us!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/WnC8zJYyShPW/





The libtard media says this is murder. Looks like someone taking out trash to me.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ojQsN3WNQjs6/





How The NFL Uses MAGNETS to RIG Football Games! (just like the NBA)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/EIxE1dJYVyXW/





ADRENOCHROME The Elite's Super Drug - A Jay Myers Documentary

https://www.bitchute.com/video/7ropdi0SZY7V/





Removed by YouTube - A Jay Myers Documentary - Mothers of Darkness Castle

https://www.bitchute.com/video/zaqtu3E24Pgc/





The coming Flu Shots will be deadly. You can count on it. mRNA tech in everything now.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/jfkxClokvl1X/





This cornered pedophile decides to cut his own throat rather than be caught and exposed...

https://www.bitchute.com/video/jruGw4qRcn1o/





Dark disturbing revelations from a top financial insider with the elite.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/WISLqyJvnRBU/





MIKE TYSON SAID HE HAS BEEN FULLY VACCINATED FOR COVID-19 BUT DIDN’T DO IT WILLINGLY

https://www.bitchute.com/video/j04bb8DRWcrm/





28 Doctors DEAD, Post Vax - There is an attempt to cover up the doctor death rate

https://www.bitchute.com/video/9m9y1TkTXKHg/





Jay Myers Human Cloning Documentary

https://www.bitchute.com/video/l0du5OiOf5Ck/





Transhumanism: The Reboot of Humanity - Warp Speed (Taken Down by YouTube in less than an hour)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/7LQ5WDI5Z8Wp/





Bombshell: Man says he participated in a 2013 trial with 200K people to test mRNA-based medication!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/rZec9bjNmgFl/





Whoever hired this dude needs to sharpen his interview skills. It is hard to find good help 🤣🤣🤣

https://www.bitchute.com/video/QOqRErtmWX3N/





A cartoon from 60 years ago that told us exactly what was coming and is happening now.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/T8UPDyUFgqI2/





HOMOPOX! - Prophecy Fulfilled! - You will have flames coming out of your butthole

https://www.bitchute.com/video/CDOMLXpTHwwy/



