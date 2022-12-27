Former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott discusses current Border Patrol morale

Former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott discusses the current morale of Border Patrol officers as the polices of the Biden administration leave the border unprotected. #BidenBorderCrisis
Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutolive
Watch more #AmericasVoiceLive here: https://americasvoice.news/video/yqCCOPYo5k32dmy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.