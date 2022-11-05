Plagiarizing for a Pulitzer: Why Does Omidyar’s Intercept Think It’s Okay to Steal from Dr. SHIVA? In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, The Inventor of Email, exposes the whole story of how he discovered the Partner Support Portal between the US Government and supposedly “private” social media companies back in March of 2020 through his US Senate Campaign, and how the intelligence agencies have used their players in the media to conceal, delay, steal, and hijack the story. All of the materials covered in this broadcast have been publicly available on winbackfreedom.com for the past two years. Yet, the bogus “investigative journalists” at the Intercept - founded and funded by Omidyar who is also the funder of the Censorship Network that Dr. Shiva discovered - think it’s okay to steal Dr. Shiva’s work.

