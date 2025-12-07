BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Col Doug Macgregor: Russia is Not Weakened, Trump Must Tell NATO to STOP
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10138 followers
Follow
8
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
404 views • 1 day ago

The discussion argues that Western leaders have made repeated threats toward Russia, and that at some point those threats require action to maintain credibility—but acting now would be extremely dangerous because Russia is militarily strong, politically unified, and fully mobilized. According to the speakers, Western governments misunderstand Russia’s restraint as weakness.

Putin’s comments emphasize that Russia distinguishes its “special military operation” from a full-scale war, saying Russia can escalate massively if Europe initiates a wider conflict. He warns that if Europe starts a war, Russia will finish it quickly and decisively.

The analysis describes the Western misunderstanding: unlike Western political rhetoric, Putin’s statements are deliberate, coordinated with his government, and should be taken seriously. Russia’s military capability, readiness, and unity mean that Western assumptions about Russian limits are flawed.

The speakers argue that Russia’s slow approach in Ukraine is intentional—focused on destroying Ukrainian military capacity, not grabbing territory. They predict further Russian advances but emphasize that Russia does not want to occupy western Ukraine.

They also claim Ukraine’s political class is corrupt and collapsing, while Western publics have been misled about the war’s goals and trajectory. Support for continuing the war is described as eroding, especially in Germany, where nationalist parties calling for renewed relations with Russia are gaining strength.

Regarding Trump’s “peace plan,” the speakers portray it as largely symbolic—something his envoys Kushner and Witte are trying to sell to secure political credit for Trump, while Russia sees it as containing “poison pills” and therefore unworkable.

Finally, the European leadership (e.g., Macron, Scholz, Rutte) is portrayed as desperate to prolong the conflict because a collapse of Ukraine or a sudden peace would destroy their political credibility. Rutte’s comments about Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea forming a menacing bloc are described as part of building a new narrative to justify continued confrontation.

Overall, the passage depicts Western leaders as prolonging a doomed strategy, Russia as ascendant, and a negotiated settlement as being obstructed by Ukraine and Europe—not Russia.

.........

** NEW MERCH ** - Jackets & Sweatshirts, Thermo Mugs!! Daniel Davis Deep Dive Merch: Etsy store:

https://www.etsy.com/shop/DanielDavisDeepDive?dd_referrer=

Mirrored - Daniel Davis / Deep Dive

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
trumprussianatocol doug macgregor
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy