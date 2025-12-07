Col Doug Macgregor: Russia is Not Weakened, Trump Must Tell NATO to STOP

The discussion argues that Western leaders have made repeated threats toward Russia, and that at some point those threats require action to maintain credibility—but acting now would be extremely dangerous because Russia is militarily strong, politically unified, and fully mobilized. According to the speakers, Western governments misunderstand Russia’s restraint as weakness.

Putin’s comments emphasize that Russia distinguishes its “special military operation” from a full-scale war, saying Russia can escalate massively if Europe initiates a wider conflict. He warns that if Europe starts a war, Russia will finish it quickly and decisively.

The analysis describes the Western misunderstanding: unlike Western political rhetoric, Putin’s statements are deliberate, coordinated with his government, and should be taken seriously. Russia’s military capability, readiness, and unity mean that Western assumptions about Russian limits are flawed.

The speakers argue that Russia’s slow approach in Ukraine is intentional—focused on destroying Ukrainian military capacity, not grabbing territory. They predict further Russian advances but emphasize that Russia does not want to occupy western Ukraine.

They also claim Ukraine’s political class is corrupt and collapsing, while Western publics have been misled about the war’s goals and trajectory. Support for continuing the war is described as eroding, especially in Germany, where nationalist parties calling for renewed relations with Russia are gaining strength.

Regarding Trump’s “peace plan,” the speakers portray it as largely symbolic—something his envoys Kushner and Witte are trying to sell to secure political credit for Trump, while Russia sees it as containing “poison pills” and therefore unworkable.

Finally, the European leadership (e.g., Macron, Scholz, Rutte) is portrayed as desperate to prolong the conflict because a collapse of Ukraine or a sudden peace would destroy their political credibility. Rutte’s comments about Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea forming a menacing bloc are described as part of building a new narrative to justify continued confrontation.

Overall, the passage depicts Western leaders as prolonging a doomed strategy, Russia as ascendant, and a negotiated settlement as being obstructed by Ukraine and Europe—not Russia.

.........

** NEW MERCH ** - Jackets & Sweatshirts, Thermo Mugs!! Daniel Davis Deep Dive Merch: Etsy store:

https://www.etsy.com/shop/DanielDavisDeepDive?dd_referrer=

Mirrored - Daniel Davis / Deep Dive

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!