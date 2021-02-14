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▶️ Pay Your Bills With Bitcoin | EP#414
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50 views • February 14, 2021
Can you use bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies to pay for your bills? Absolutely! Pay for your internet, gas, electricity, water, cellphone, and credit card with cryptocurrency using BitcoinWell
*Disclaimer: This is not financial advice and is purely for entertainment purposes. All my stock information is 100% accurate, but my crypto data may or may not be simulated*
Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
02:26 Bitcoin Well
05:00 Paying Bills With Crypto
09:50 Verifying BitcoinWell
10:43 Other Crypto Bill Alternatives
12:49 Outro & Final Thoughts
Bitcoin Well: https://bitcoinwell.com/bills/
This is a great Canadian solution to bill payments for people who are earning cryptocurrency, are unbanked, want to transition to living only off cryptocurrency, or simply want more freedom with how they use their finances.
It’s as simple as typing in the account number associated with your bill, selecting the biller, choosing the type of cryptocurrency you’d like to pay in, adding the amount needed to pay, and paying. They give you a couple confirmation windows and then you have a custom URL created for your order so you can check up on the status as it goes through. It took about 1-2 days for my order to go through and then 1 more day for it to confirm and show on my utility account.
Now while this is a Canadian only solution, there are other solutions available for Australia and Europe though I am unable to test them. At this time there are currently no working US solutions for bill payments, however, as soon as there is something that I can also test, I will review it.
Here are some other alternatives to check out that I haven’t tested yet:
Canadian Alternative: https://bylls.com/
Australian Alternative: https://www.livingroomofsatoshi.com/
European Alternatives: https://www.piixpay.com/?lang=en
https://bity.com/products/crypto-online-bill-pay
https://www.bitbill.eu/index.html
Do you pay any bills using cryptocurrency? How do you spend your cryptocurrency? Do you prefer to just hold your crypto? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
This is a LBRY first video meaning it shows up on LBRY before it gets published anywhere else. If you’re not on LBRY, sign up and get started here: https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@ScottCBusiness:4
Check this video out on LBRY to support me with monetization and no ads: https://lbry.tv/@ScottCBusiness:4/pay-bills-with-bitcoin:9
*Disclaimer: This is not financial advice and is purely for entertainment purposes. All my stock information is 100% accurate, but my crypto data may or may not be simulated*
Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
02:26 Bitcoin Well
05:00 Paying Bills With Crypto
09:50 Verifying BitcoinWell
10:43 Other Crypto Bill Alternatives
12:49 Outro & Final Thoughts
Bitcoin Well: https://bitcoinwell.com/bills/
This is a great Canadian solution to bill payments for people who are earning cryptocurrency, are unbanked, want to transition to living only off cryptocurrency, or simply want more freedom with how they use their finances.
It’s as simple as typing in the account number associated with your bill, selecting the biller, choosing the type of cryptocurrency you’d like to pay in, adding the amount needed to pay, and paying. They give you a couple confirmation windows and then you have a custom URL created for your order so you can check up on the status as it goes through. It took about 1-2 days for my order to go through and then 1 more day for it to confirm and show on my utility account.
Now while this is a Canadian only solution, there are other solutions available for Australia and Europe though I am unable to test them. At this time there are currently no working US solutions for bill payments, however, as soon as there is something that I can also test, I will review it.
Here are some other alternatives to check out that I haven’t tested yet:
Canadian Alternative: https://bylls.com/
Australian Alternative: https://www.livingroomofsatoshi.com/
European Alternatives: https://www.piixpay.com/?lang=en
https://bity.com/products/crypto-online-bill-pay
https://www.bitbill.eu/index.html
Do you pay any bills using cryptocurrency? How do you spend your cryptocurrency? Do you prefer to just hold your crypto? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
This is a LBRY first video meaning it shows up on LBRY before it gets published anywhere else. If you’re not on LBRY, sign up and get started here: https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@ScottCBusiness:4
Check this video out on LBRY to support me with monetization and no ads: https://lbry.tv/@ScottCBusiness:4/pay-bills-with-bitcoin:9
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