The Moment of an Unsuccessful Interception of a Cruise Missile by a Ukrainian MiG-29 Over the Odessa Region. - 102222

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The moment of an unsuccessful interception of a cruise missile by a Ukrainian MiG-29 over the Odessa region: a fighter launches a missile and it leaves the target, hitting the air.
Just reported to, An explosion sounded in the Odessa region
Smoke rises in the sky over the Odessa region. Earlier, a Russian missile was spotted there.
Cynthia said - I saw the video of the missile flying, but was too short to post at Brighteon.
In the Odessa region, a critical infrastructure object was hit.
⚡️Municipal electric transport stopped in Odessa. A short video processing now, showing this.
❗️This morning, attacks were carried out on enemy energy infrastructure facilities in:
▪️Kiev.
▪️ Odessa region.
▪️Khmelnitsky.
▪️Dnepropetrovsk.
▪️Lutsk.
▪️Rivne.
▪️Volyn region.
▪️Kovele.
▪️Lviv.
▪️Nikolaev.
▪️Kirovograd region.
▪️Chernihiv region.
All over Ukraine, the air raid alert is still screaming, further strikes are possible.