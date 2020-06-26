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Jesus is Coming, Get Busy Ep. 5 Chris Taylor
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15 views • June 26, 2020
JESUS IS COMING!
Get Busy
The prophesied end times are approaching fast. As the Bride of Yeshua, we need to get prepared, and fast! There is exponentially increasing amount of earthquakes, signs in the heavens, famines, disease and apostacy in the church. These are the birth pains Jesus spoke of…
Matt 24:6-8
See that you are not alarmed, because these things must take place, but the end is not yet. 7 For nation will rise up against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. There will be famines a and earthquakes in various places. 8 All these events are the beginning of birth pains.
In this series, we will discuss the things we need to do as the tribulation approaches.
If you have ideas or questions regarding these things, let me know.
We love to bring the Word of Yahua to everyone. He has put that spirit in our hearts. Any support He asks you to give to our work helps us to do more of it in many ways. Thank you for joining our mission!
www.Paypal.me/HiddenDay
Venmo @HiddenDay
Cash.app/$HiddenDay
QuickPay with Zelle [email protected]
https://americansurvivalwholesale.com
https://simplycleanfoods.net/
Visit these sites and use the code ‘Hidden Day’ to get 10% off!
Get Busy
The prophesied end times are approaching fast. As the Bride of Yeshua, we need to get prepared, and fast! There is exponentially increasing amount of earthquakes, signs in the heavens, famines, disease and apostacy in the church. These are the birth pains Jesus spoke of…
Matt 24:6-8
See that you are not alarmed, because these things must take place, but the end is not yet. 7 For nation will rise up against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. There will be famines a and earthquakes in various places. 8 All these events are the beginning of birth pains.
In this series, we will discuss the things we need to do as the tribulation approaches.
If you have ideas or questions regarding these things, let me know.
We love to bring the Word of Yahua to everyone. He has put that spirit in our hearts. Any support He asks you to give to our work helps us to do more of it in many ways. Thank you for joining our mission!
www.Paypal.me/HiddenDay
Venmo @HiddenDay
Cash.app/$HiddenDay
QuickPay with Zelle [email protected]
https://americansurvivalwholesale.com
https://simplycleanfoods.net/
Visit these sites and use the code ‘Hidden Day’ to get 10% off!
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