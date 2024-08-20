© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tonight, in the suburbs of the Romanian city of Brasov, a major fire broke out in a warehouse of the company Evroteks, where UAVS, SIGHTS, MILITARY EQUIPMENT and MEDICINES prepared for shipment to Ukraine were stored.
The fire spread over an area of more than 10,000 square meters.
12 fire crews are involved in extinguishing the fire. The fire has not yet been completely localized.