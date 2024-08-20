Tonight, in the suburbs of the Romanian city of Brasov, a major fire broke out in a warehouse of the company Evroteks, where UAVS, SIGHTS, MILITARY EQUIPMENT and MEDICINES prepared for shipment to Ukraine were stored.

The fire spread over an area of ​​more than 10,000 square meters.

12 fire crews are involved in extinguishing the fire. The fire has not yet been completely localized.