2023 Astrology Forecast with Pat Rogers teaser
Purchase
short link
https://pxl.to/2uvtk6k
long link
https://alchemy.gurucan.com/app/plans...
The planets are on the move in 2023 - find out how they will impact your natal astrology chart! No need to know any Astrology to enjoy and follow along!
Hello everyone, my name is Patricia Rogers. I've been an astrologer for over 40 years as a teacher, a writer and a reader to help people understand planetary energies within and without their Natal astrology charts.
Copyright (C) 2023 Patricia Rogers, Astrologer. All rights reserved. Published with permission.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.