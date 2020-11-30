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A MUST SEE - The Vaccine Safety Project - No sane human will consider vaccinating after watching this video
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38 views • November 30, 2020
The facts you need to make the right choice for you or your child.
No sane human will consider vaccinating after watching this video
It takes 20 years to get a safe vaccine - not 10 months !!!
source
https://thehighwire.com/videos/the-vaccine-safety-project/
No sane human will consider vaccinating after watching this video
It takes 20 years to get a safe vaccine - not 10 months !!!
source
https://thehighwire.com/videos/the-vaccine-safety-project/
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