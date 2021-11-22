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Klaus Wants To Increase Vaccine Rate So He Designed a LASER GUN Needle Free Vaccinations
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82 views • November 22, 2021
Klaus wants to increase vaccine rates so he’s designed a laser gun to shoot vaccines into people at rapid rate,just like an automatic weapon.
He says it could be be used to quickly vaccinate thousands of people queing up to enter sporting and concert venues.
He’s already working on the next model which will shoot vaccines through your clothing at long distance!
He says it could be be used to quickly vaccinate thousands of people queing up to enter sporting and concert venues.
He’s already working on the next model which will shoot vaccines through your clothing at long distance!
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