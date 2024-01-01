Hamas captured Zionist Skylark-2 surveillance drone in a row

Two days in a row the Al-Qassam Brigades of the right wing Hamas captured two Skylark-2 surveillance drones belonging to Zionist army in the Gaza Strip. The advanced short-range tactical drone was confiscated after it was shot down north of Tal al-Za'atar, in the northern Gaza Strip. Another Skylark-2 UAV was captured the following day west of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza. Now these spy drones have become a new threat to the Israeli army when they are used by Hamas.
